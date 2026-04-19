Summary: This week features brand new music from the new Darin & Brooke Aldridge album, the new Jerry Salley album and tunes from Sunday Drive, Eddie Sanders, Daniel Crabtree and many others. The Appalachian Sunday Morning is a two hour all Southern Gospel & Bluegrass Gospel Music Radio program with radio station & program host Danny Hensley. The program is recorded live each Sunday morning while being broadcast on 91.7 FM Community radio, streamed through our radio station APP and streamed world wide on www.sbbradio.org.

This program is uploaded to SoundCloud, RSS.com, radio4all, Podbean and iTunes to mention a few.