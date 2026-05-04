Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Chantile Dukart in our Spotlight Interview (Jazz, Pop)



You’re tuned in to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and today we’re excited to be part of a very special album premiere. From Colorado by way of Alaska, we welcome back Chantil Dukart. She’s an Indigenous artist known for blending jazz, hip-hop, and experimental sound into something truly her own. Three years ago, she joined us with her album Lady and the Champ—and today, she’s back. We’re honored to help launch her brand new release, Chantil and the Dukes of Art. Read all about Chantil at our place at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/chantil-dukart.



Enjoy music from Chantil Dukart, Shon Denay, Ailaika, Def-i, Erik Glow, Richie Desersa, Itz Lil Lee, Keith Secola, Julian Taylor, Jim James, The North Sound, Stolen Identity, Robin Cisek, Johnny Ray Jones, Lisa LaRue, J.A.M, Sinematic, TRIBZ, Shawnee Kish, Crystal Shawanda, Curtis Clear Sky and the Constellationz, Levi Platero, Nathan Cunningham, Indigenous, Graeme Jonez,

JD Crosstown, The Melawmen Collective and much more.

Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.









