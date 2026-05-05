The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Taylor Report
7
Taylor Report Commentary
 Unusual Sources  Contact Contributor
May 5, 2026, midnight
Phil opens by discussing the kidnapping of Maduro, and transitions into a substantial commentary on Japan.

In the face of rising Japanese militarism, at the behest of the United States, it's time to remember the judgment of the Tokyo Trial. We need to respect and honour the lessons of World War II.

Taylor Report Commentary Download Program Podcast
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Commentary
00:30:21 1 April 27, 2026
Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
 00:30:21  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 