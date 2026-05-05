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Program Information
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|Taylor Report
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|7
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|Taylor Report Commentary
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| Unusual Sources Contact Contributor
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|May 5, 2026, midnight
| Phil opens by discussing the kidnapping of Maduro, and transitions into a substantial commentary on Japan.
In the face of rising Japanese militarism, at the behest of the United States, it's time to remember the judgment of the Tokyo Trial. We need to respect and honour the lessons of World War II.
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| Taylor Report Commentary
|Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Commentary
|00:30:21
|1
| April 27, 2026
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|Toronto, Ontario
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| View Script
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|1
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| 00:30:21
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|4
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