Version 1: Taylor Report Commentary Description: Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Commentary Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:31:06 Language: 1 Date Recorded: May 4, 2026 Location Recorded: Toronto, Ontario Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 1 00:31:06 192Kbps mp3

(MB) None 23