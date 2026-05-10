Notes: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and RematriNation in our Spotlight Interview (Symphonic Rock)



Your Tuned to Indigenous in Music with Larry from the Ho-Chunk Nation, Today Get ready, because what we’re about to share is powerful on every level. We welcome back Lisa LaRue, and this time she’s joined by Juan R. Leõn as part of RematriNation. Their debut album, The Red Dress, drops with intention—honoring lives lost, raising awareness, and standing strong for justice. This isn’t just an album—it’s a movement in sound. And today, you’re hearing it right here. Read all about RematriNation at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/rematrination.



Also in our circle Lisa LaRue, Juan R. Leon, Bruthers from Different Muthers, Groupo Fantasma, XIT, Tom Bee, Zoe,

1915, Janel Munoa, Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas, Hermanos McKenzie, Jota Quest, JD Crosstown, The North Sound,

Shawnee Kish, Jolene Nathan Cunningham, Rellik, The Melawmen Collective, Robby Bee, The Boys from the Rez, Night Shield,

Chantil Dukart, Hannah Burge, Stolen Identity, Old Soul Rebel, Julian Taylor Band, Sinematic and much much more.



Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.