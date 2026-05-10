The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
Amplifying our Indigenous Voices to the World
11
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
May 10, 2026, midnight
Indigenous in Music with Larry K and RematriNation in our Spotlight Interview (Symphonic Rock)

Your Tuned to Indigenous in Music with Larry from the Ho-Chunk Nation, Today Get ready, because what we’re about to share is powerful on every level. We welcome back Lisa LaRue, and this time she’s joined by Juan R. Leõn as part of RematriNation. Their debut album, The Red Dress, drops with intention—honoring lives lost, raising awareness, and standing strong for justice. This isn’t just an album—it’s a movement in sound. And today, you’re hearing it right here. Read all about RematriNation at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/rematrination.

Also in our circle Lisa LaRue, Juan R. Leon, Bruthers from Different Muthers, Groupo Fantasma, XIT, Tom Bee, Zoe,
1915, Janel Munoa, Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas, Hermanos McKenzie, Jota Quest, JD Crosstown, The North Sound,
Shawnee Kish, Jolene Nathan Cunningham, Rellik, The Melawmen Collective, Robby Bee, The Boys from the Rez, Night Shield,
Chantil Dukart, Hannah Burge, Stolen Identity, Old Soul Rebel, Julian Taylor Band, Sinematic and much much more.

Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 10, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 