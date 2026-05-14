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Program Information
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|Taylor Report
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|5
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|Kim Ives
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| Unusual Sources Contact Contributor
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|May 14, 2026, midnight
| "Bitter Cane," a must-see documentary, is streaming now on Criterion.com
Kim Ives, who directed the film along with Ben Dupuy, was interviewed on The Taylor Report.
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| Interview with Kim Ives
|Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow to access file
|00:39:17
|1
| May 11, 2026
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|Toronto, Ontario
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| View Script
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|1
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| 00:39:17
| 192Kbps mp3
(MB) None
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