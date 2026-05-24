This episode is a talk from the 2026 Upstate Anarchist Book Fair, held May 2nd and 3rd in Binghamton, NY.
It features C.S. Soong [pronounced "song"], who previously co-hosted the well known radio show Against the Grain, in conversation with Ellen David Friedman, author of “Keep Going: A Guide to Organizing When It’s Hard.”
The 2026 Upstate Anarchist Book Fair was sponsored and hosted by PM Press.
https://pmpress.org
Recorded on-site by Wilton Vought, with assistance from the intrepid Bob Greaves. Edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.
If you broadcast this audio, please:
1. Credit Essential Dissent, the Upstate Anarchist Book Fair, and PM Press. 2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com
Thanks!
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps mp3s.
Version 1: The full audio (00:54:52) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro. The Q&A starts at 00:37:50.
Version 2: A 58 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.
To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315
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Ellen David Friedman - A Guide to Organizing When It's Hard