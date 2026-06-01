Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K - 20 Year Anniversary Show



Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and this week were celebrating 20 years on the radio, starting in 2006 we broadcast our first show from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Every week, your musical journey starts right here at the SAY Magazine studios in Sunny Bradenton, Florida. And this week we're launching the new Indigenous in Music Directory, connecting artists, bands, labels, media, festivals, and fans from across Turtle Island. Explore the directory or become a member at IndigenousinMusicDirectory.com



Also in the line Bluedog, Tracy Bone, Santana, Stevie Salas, XIT, Thunderhand Joe and the Medicine Show, Red Bone, Plateros,

Mexican Institute of Sound, Elastic Bond, Robbie Robertson, RematriNation, Tracy Lee Nelson, TRIBZ, Technicolor Fabrics, Shawn Michael Perry, Sinematic, Upground, Janet Panic, Thiaguinho, Def-i, Ariano, Richie DeSersa, War, Sonny and Cher and much much more.



Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.