Summary: Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and this week, we’re traveling to the Six Nations Grand River Territory. And joining us, we're honored to welcome Shawnee Kish. A powerful voice rising out of Edmonton, Alberta. Bringing us a mix of country, roots, and rock, Shawnee is making waves with her new album Chapter 1. She is currently featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine. Read all about her at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/shawnee-kish



Also enjoy music from Shawnee Kish, Ryan LittleEagle, Ray Zaragoza, Melody McArthur, Sara Kae, LOV, John Trudell, Donita Large, First Floor Highway, Physics, Crystal Shawanda, 1915, The Deeds, Gareth, Chantil Dukart, Stolen Identity, Julian Taylor, La Ley, Irv Lyons Jr, Banda Black Rio, Qacung, Chuliius & the Filarmonicos, Kinky, Systema Solar, Nancy Sanchez, Old Soul Rebel, Amanda Rheaume and much more.



Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.

