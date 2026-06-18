Raymond Craib - Adventure Capitalism

Subtitle: A History of Libertarian Exit, from the Era of Decolonization to the Digital Age

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Raymond Craib

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 18, 2026, midnight

Summary: Imagine a capitalist paradise. An island utopia governed solely by the rules of the market and inspired by the fictions of Ayn Rand and Robinson Crusoe.



Sound far-fetched? It may not be. The past half century is littered with the remains of such experiments in what Raymond Craib calls “libertarian exit.” Often dismissed as little more than the dreams of crazy, rich Caucasians, exit strategies have been tried out from the southwest Pacific to the Caribbean, from the North Sea to the high seas, often with dire consequences for local inhabitants.



Based on research in archives in the US, the UK, and Vanuatu, as well as in FBI files acquired through the Freedom of Information Act, Craib explores in careful detail the ideology and practice of libertarian exit and its place in the histories of contemporary cap­italism, decolonization, empire, and oceans and islands.



Adventure Capitalism is a global history that intersects with an array of figures: Fidel Castro and the Koch brothers, American segregationists and Melanesian socialists, Honolulu-based real estate speculators and British Special Branch spies, soldiers of fortune and English lords, Orange County engineers and Tongan navigators, CIA operatives and CBS news executives, and a new breed of techno-utopians and an old guard of Honduran coup leaders.



This is not only a history of our time but, given the new iterations of privatized exit—seasteads, free private cities, and space colonization—it is also a history of our future.

Credits: Recorded at the office of WBDY in Binghamton, NY by Wilton Vought, with the assistance of station manager Andru Bemis, and on the campus of Cornell University. Edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.



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