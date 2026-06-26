Remembering my childhood during the first intifada

Subtitle: 26 June 2026

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer, Mohanad Alsayed

Contributor: None Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 26, 2026, midnight

Summary: Author Mohanad Alsayed joins host Nora Barrows-Friedman to talk about his new memoir called Scars and Medals. His stories include growing up during a grassroots Palestinian uprising against Israeli military occupation, and answering his grandmother’s dying wish to undertake a quest to find her son—a rebel uncle who vanished while being hunted by Mossad.



On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer reports on how a Hezbollah Anti Tank Guided Missile torched an Israeli army tank during the battle of Ali al-Taher ridge



With their offices destroyed and their colleagues targeted, reporters must create new paths to continue their work. Ohood Nassar’s latest article looks at why Gaza’s journalists are forced to start from scratch.



Credits: Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.



Notes: Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.



The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net





