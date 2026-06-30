Notes: Interviews with:



Alexa Morris is the co-author, along with her father-in-law, Benjamin Parket, of the book, "The Courtyard: A Memoir". Benjamin was 9-years-old during Nazi occupied Paris when neighbours hid him and his family for two years.



Patti Lee is the author of "Tanya, We Have A Problem".



Cathy Nesbitt is an entrepreneur who teaches laughter yoga and who also started a worm emporium called Cathy’s Crawly Composters.