Notes: Interviews with:



Paul Pape is a creative entrepreneur who operates Paul Pape Designs and Gamify.



Leah Renee is a standup comic. She also does a weekly podcast that you can find on YouTube.



Science writer, Andrew Fazekas, The Night Sky Guy, author of "National Geographic’s Backyard Guide to the Night Sky" and "National Geographic’s Stargazer Atlas: The Ultimate Guide To The Night Sky", is back on the show. One of the things he’s talking about is the recent Blue Origin launch pad explosion.

