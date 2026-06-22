The Stuph File Program is an eclectic, hour-long Canadian radio show hosted by veteran broadcaster Peter Anthony Holder. It features a mix of conversational interviews, odd news stories, author discussions, and pop culture.
Interviews with:
Jason Klamm, the author of "Ferris Bueller . . . You’re My Hero"
Russell Van Brocklen aka The Dyslexia Professor, is back on the show.
Stuart Nulman with another edition of Book Banter. Summer is just starting, so if you’re heading to the beach, or just on the balcony or your backyard, here are some light, summer reading possibilities