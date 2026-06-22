Notes: Interviews with:



Jason Klamm, the author of "Ferris Bueller . . . You’re My Hero"



Russell Van Brocklen aka The Dyslexia Professor, is back on the show.



Stuart Nulman with another edition of Book Banter. Summer is just starting, so if you’re heading to the beach, or just on the balcony or your backyard, here are some light, summer reading possibilities