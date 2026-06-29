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Program Information
The Stuph File Program With Peter Anthony Holder
Weekly Program
Peter Anthony Holder
 Peter Anthony Holder  Contact Contributor
June 29, 2026, midnight
The Stuph File Program is an eclectic, hour-long Canadian radio show hosted by veteran broadcaster Peter Anthony Holder. It features a mix of conversational interviews, odd news stories, author discussions, and pop culture.
Interviews with:

Alan R. Warren is a bestselling true crime author. His latest book is called "Cults – The Interviews: Volume 9".

Kira Hartley Klinger is an entrepreneur, internet reseller and the author of two books called "Fabric Wars: Tales of the Hunt for Vintage Fabric with Etsy’s DodOddity" & "Fabric Wars & MORE!: The Insanity of Online Resale Continues with Etsy’s DodOddity".

Marc Hartzman, from WeirdHistorian.com, is the author of "American Sideshow: An Encyclopedia Of History’s Most Wondrous And Curiously Strange Performers" & "We Are Not Alone: The Extraordinary History of UFOs And Aliens Invading Our Hopes, Fears, And Fantasies". He’s back with the weird story for June. This one deals with a two headed man.

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00:57:57 1 June 28, 2026
Montreal, Canada
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 00:57:57  128Kbps mp3
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