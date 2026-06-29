Notes: Interviews with:



Alan R. Warren is a bestselling true crime author. His latest book is called "Cults – The Interviews: Volume 9".



Kira Hartley Klinger is an entrepreneur, internet reseller and the author of two books called "Fabric Wars: Tales of the Hunt for Vintage Fabric with Etsy’s DodOddity" & "Fabric Wars & MORE!: The Insanity of Online Resale Continues with Etsy’s DodOddity".



Marc Hartzman, from WeirdHistorian.com, is the author of "American Sideshow: An Encyclopedia Of History’s Most Wondrous And Curiously Strange Performers" & "We Are Not Alone: The Extraordinary History of UFOs And Aliens Invading Our Hopes, Fears, And Fantasies". He’s back with the weird story for June. This one deals with a two headed man.