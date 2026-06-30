Version 1: Interview with David Jacobs Description: Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow to access file Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:32:30 Language: 1 Date Recorded: June 29, 2026 Location Recorded: Toronto, Ontario Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 1 00:23:33 192Kbps mp3

(MB) None 5 Version 1: Interview with David Jacobs Description: Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow to access file Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:32:30 Language: 1 Date Recorded: June 29, 2026 Location Recorded: Toronto, Ontario Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 2 00:08:57 320Kbps mp3

(MB) None 4