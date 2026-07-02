Plenty of fresh Celtic to go around this hour, from Haggis X-1, Boiled In Lead, Alexandre Vilaboa from Galicia. along with the defenders of the realm, The Real McKenzies and their new album, On Yer Bike. Saddle up! You've got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Willie Nile - The Day The Earth Stood Still Gangar - Grotleken Haggis X-1 - This Is The Place (Caledonia) CANCON Vishten - Gaillard feat. De Temp Antan CANCON Boiled In Lead - Fast Reels Dom DufF - Foeter Breizh Alexandre Vilaboa - Os Gaedil Dropkick Murphys - Who'll Stand With Us Collage Trad - Beeswax CANCON The Real McKenzies - I Wanna Eat Sardines(With Yer Mother) CANCON Firken – Tundermese Iain Copeland - The Traveller Jeremy Kittel - The Curious Beetle Medley