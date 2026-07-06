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Program Information
Trip Hop Radio
trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves.
Music
Sean Savage
 None  Contact Contributor
July 6, 2026, midnight
IF YOU AIR THE SHOW PLEASE SEND ME AN EMAIL TO LET ME KNOW!
EVERGREEN. Contact: sean@armedia.ca

Trip Hop Radio is a sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves. Updated weekly.

TRACKLIST

01. Amon Tobin - Yasawas
02. Everything But The Girl - Walking Wounded
03. Uchi - Pride Is A Poison
04. Gruve Collective - Try Harder
05. Braids - Amends
06. Jacques Greene - Arrow
07. Kusuma Orchestra - Down The Path
08. Morcheeba - Fear And Love
09. Tristan De Liege - Kumo
10. Massive Attack - Angel
2026 AR Media
Step into the night. This is your soundtrack for the after hours. This is your sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves.

Curated for night owls who thrive in the quiet hours, Trip Hop Radio takes you on a journey through shadowy soundscapes, with tracks from iconic artists and hidden gems. Whether you're winding down after a long day, creating in the stillness of the night, or simply exploring your thoughts.

Let the rhythm guide you, the bass soothe you, and the melodies inspire you as you embark on a journey of sound and soul.

Trip Hop Radio 26.7.6. Download Program Podcast
58 min Radio Show
00:58:00 1 July 6, 2026
Toronto, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
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