The Mix Sessions 26.7.6.

Subtitle: A journey through the finest in deep house music.

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Contributor: None Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 6, 2026, midnight

Summary: IF YOU AIR THE SHOW PLEASE SEND ME AN EMAIL TO LET ME KNOW!

EVERGREEN. Contact: sean@armedia.ca



The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.



TRACKLIST



01. Jon Dixon, L'Renee - Feel Your Touch

02. Vincent Caira, Brock Edwards - Hold It Down

03. Sean Savage - Gordon Baker Rd

04. KVRVBO - Searching For Your Light

05. The DC - Playin' the Fool (The DC Remix)

06. Hercules & Love Affair, ANOHNI, Seth Troxler - One (Seth Troxler Remix)

07. Kapote, Kosmo Kint, Coeo - Strangers (Coeo House Mix)

08. Rampa, chuala, Keinemusik - Les Gout

09. Nick Holder - Time (Wahoo Vocal Mix)

10. Jesse Maas, Garrett David - Be My Everything (Garrett David Remix)

Credits: 2026 AR Media

Notes: Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.



Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.



