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Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
July 5, 2026, midnight


Gil Scott-Heron, “I Think I'll Call It Morning”
from Pieces of a Man
Ace Records - 1971

D'Angelo, “Higher”
from Brown Sugar
Virgin Records - 1995

Roy Ayers Ubiquity, “We Live in Brooklyn, Baby”
from The Best of Roy Ayers (Love Fantasy)
Polydor - 1997

Ron Carter, “Doom (7) [Master Version]”
from Uptown Conversation
Rhino Atlantic - 1969

Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, “Bad Luck”
from Bad Luck
Prime Time Sounds - 2013

Tyrone Brunson, “I Need Love”
from Sticky Situation (Expanded)
Tyrone Brunson - 1982

Fat Joe, “What's Luv? (feat. Ashanti)”
from What's Luv? (feat. Ashanti) - Single
Razor & Tie - 2002

Shakira, “Suerte (Whenever, Wherever)”
from Laundry Service
Epic - 2001

Bunji Garlin, “Carnival Tabanca”
from Differentology
VP Records - 2014

Ricki Jai & Machel Montano, “Mor Tor”
from Soca Gold 2005
VP - 2005

Invasion Band Feat. Naya George, “Trinidad (feat. Naya George)”
from Soca Gold 2002
VP Records - 2002

Benjai, “Over & Over”
from Soca Gold 2002
VP Records - 2002

Alison Hinds, “Roll It Gal”
from Soca Queen
Black Coral Inc - 2007

Jennifer Lopez, “On the Floor (feat. Pitbull) [Radio Edit]”
from LOVE? (Bonus Version)
Nuyorican Productions / IDJ - 2011

Los Kjarkas, “Llorando Se Fué”
from Bolivian Music
Lauro Records - 1996

Full Blown, “Respectfully Yours”
from Respectfully Yours - Single
Full Blown Entertainment - 2025

Coutain & Tano, “Wedding Band”
from Wedding Band - Single
Shayegan Media & Marketing, Inc. - 2025

Kerwin Du Bois, “Too Real”
from Too Real - Single
Kerwin Du Bois - 2020

Kes & Tano, “Tack Back”
from Tack Back - Single
Ineffable Records - 2023

Bunji Garlin, “Differentology (Ready for the Road)”
from Differentology
VP Records - 2014

Rupee, “Blame It (On de Music)”
from Soca Gold 2002
VP Records - 2002

Diplo, “Big Lost”
from Florida
Big Dada - 2004

Kari Prince, “You Wanna Win Me Back”
from CANDID - EP
Hellshire Records - 2025

Gnarls Barkley, “Turn Your Heart Back On”
from Atlanta
A Gnarls Barkley / 10K Projects release - 2026

Lone Ranger, “D.J. Daddy”
from Rosemarie Meets D.J. Daddy
Techniques - 2005

Cor de Lux, “Slogans”
from Media
CDL - 2023

Little Dragon, “Peace of Mind (feat. Faith Evans)”
from Peace of Mind (feat. Faith Evans) - Single
Loma Vista - 2017

KAROL G, Bad Bunny & Quavo, “Ahora Me Llama (Remix)”
from Unstoppable
UMLE - Latino - 2017

ROSALÍA & J Balvin, “Con Altura (feat. El Guincho)”
from Con Altura (feat. El Guincho) - Single
Columbia - 2019

ROSALÍA & Tokischa, “LA COMBI VERSACE”
from MOTOMAMI +
Columbia - 2022

Manolo Sanlucar, “Puerte Del Principe”
from Flamenco Es
unknown

ROSALÍA, “Reliquia”
from LUX
Columbia - 2025

ROSALÍA, “CUUUUuuuuuute”
from MOTOMAMI +
Columbia - 2022

ROSALÍA, “Magnolias”
from LUX
Columbia - 2025

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01:58:58 1 June 21, 2026
wrir studios
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