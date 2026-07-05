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Gil Scott-Heron, “I Think I'll Call It Morning”
from Pieces of a Man
Ace Records - 1971
D'Angelo, “Higher”
from Brown Sugar
Virgin Records - 1995
Roy Ayers Ubiquity, “We Live in Brooklyn, Baby”
from The Best of Roy Ayers (Love Fantasy)
Polydor - 1997
Ron Carter, “Doom (7) [Master Version]”
from Uptown Conversation
Rhino Atlantic - 1969
Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, “Bad Luck”
from Bad Luck
Prime Time Sounds - 2013
Tyrone Brunson, “I Need Love”
from Sticky Situation (Expanded)
Tyrone Brunson - 1982
Fat Joe, “What's Luv? (feat. Ashanti)”
from What's Luv? (feat. Ashanti) - Single
Razor & Tie - 2002
Shakira, “Suerte (Whenever, Wherever)”
from Laundry Service
Epic - 2001
Bunji Garlin, “Carnival Tabanca”
from Differentology
VP Records - 2014
Ricki Jai & Machel Montano, “Mor Tor”
from Soca Gold 2005
VP - 2005
Invasion Band Feat. Naya George, “Trinidad (feat. Naya George)”
from Soca Gold 2002
VP Records - 2002
Benjai, “Over & Over”
from Soca Gold 2002
VP Records - 2002
Alison Hinds, “Roll It Gal”
from Soca Queen
Black Coral Inc - 2007
Jennifer Lopez, “On the Floor (feat. Pitbull) [Radio Edit]”
from LOVE? (Bonus Version)
Nuyorican Productions / IDJ - 2011
Los Kjarkas, “Llorando Se Fué”
from Bolivian Music
Lauro Records - 1996
Full Blown, “Respectfully Yours”
from Respectfully Yours - Single
Full Blown Entertainment - 2025
Coutain & Tano, “Wedding Band”
from Wedding Band - Single
Shayegan Media & Marketing, Inc. - 2025
Kerwin Du Bois, “Too Real”
from Too Real - Single
Kerwin Du Bois - 2020
Kes & Tano, “Tack Back”
from Tack Back - Single
Ineffable Records - 2023
Bunji Garlin, “Differentology (Ready for the Road)”
from Differentology
VP Records - 2014
Rupee, “Blame It (On de Music)”
from Soca Gold 2002
VP Records - 2002
Diplo, “Big Lost”
from Florida
Big Dada - 2004
Kari Prince, “You Wanna Win Me Back”
from CANDID - EP
Hellshire Records - 2025
Gnarls Barkley, “Turn Your Heart Back On”
from Atlanta
A Gnarls Barkley / 10K Projects release - 2026
Lone Ranger, “D.J. Daddy”
from Rosemarie Meets D.J. Daddy
Techniques - 2005
Cor de Lux, “Slogans”
from Media
CDL - 2023
Little Dragon, “Peace of Mind (feat. Faith Evans)”
from Peace of Mind (feat. Faith Evans) - Single
Loma Vista - 2017
KAROL G, Bad Bunny & Quavo, “Ahora Me Llama (Remix)”
from Unstoppable
UMLE - Latino - 2017
ROSALÍA & J Balvin, “Con Altura (feat. El Guincho)”
from Con Altura (feat. El Guincho) - Single
Columbia - 2019
ROSALÍA & Tokischa, “LA COMBI VERSACE”
from MOTOMAMI +
Columbia - 2022
Manolo Sanlucar, “Puerte Del Principe”
from Flamenco Es
unknown
ROSALÍA, “Reliquia”
from LUX
Columbia - 2025
ROSALÍA, “CUUUUuuuuuute”
from MOTOMAMI +
Columbia - 2022
ROSALÍA, “Magnolias”
from LUX
Columbia - 2025