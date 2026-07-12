Summary: Three experts on Extreme Heat: Elizabeth Hanna, Robert Kopp and Jonathan Patz. NASA announced Earth is heating faster than expected. Deadly heat in India, unheard-of heat in France and Alaska. The Arctic is thawing out. The U.S. East Coast roasted over 100 degree F. Around the world, people have died and many more will be killed by heat in the future. But how does heat kill? and who? A compilation from the best of Radio Ecoshock (replay).