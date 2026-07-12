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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
3 experts (replay)
Weekly Program
Elizabeth Hanna, Robert Kopp, Jonathan Patz
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
July 12, 2026, midnight
Three experts on Extreme Heat: Elizabeth Hanna, Robert Kopp and Jonathan Patz. NASA announced Earth is heating faster than expected. Deadly heat in India, unheard-of heat in France and Alaska. The Arctic is thawing out. The U.S. East Coast roasted over 100 degree F. Around the world, people have died and many more will be killed by heat in the future. But how does heat kill? and who? A compilation from the best of Radio Ecoshock (replay).
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 27:47 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260715 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 July 12, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
Ecoshock 260715 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
00:00:00 1 July 12, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 None Download File...
Ecoshock 260715 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 July 12, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 