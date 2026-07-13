Summary: Historian, archivist and archaeo-mythologist Max Dashu collects and analyzes texts and images to learn what women have done and what has been done to women. Her book Women in Greek Mythography exposes the role of rape in god- and hero-narratives and art. She traces how acceptance of rape and violence against women has been carried forward, sometimes coyly, throughout Western civilization " including in colonization and slavery " and finds its apotheosis in ubiquitous gonzo porn. She advises unity against the promotions of violent sex that now indoctrinate the young.