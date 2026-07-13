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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
The path from Zeus to porn
Weekly Program
Max Dashu founded the Suppressed Histories Archives in 1970 to research and document women's history from an international perspective. She built a collection of more than 50,000 images. Website: suppressedhistories.net
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
July 13, 2026, midnight
Historian, archivist and archaeo-mythologist Max Dashu collects and analyzes texts and images to learn what women have done and what has been done to women. Her book Women in Greek Mythography exposes the role of rape in god- and hero-narratives and art. She traces how acceptance of rape and violence against women has been carried forward, sometimes coyly, throughout Western civilization " including in colonization and slavery " and finds its apotheosis in ubiquitous gonzo porn. She advises unity against the promotions of violent sex that now indoctrinate the young.
Max Dashu founded the Suppressed Histories Archives in 1970 to research and document women's history from an international perspective. She built a collection of more than 50,000 images. Website: suppressedhistories.net

Interview and production by Mindy Ran. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's Movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact, wings@wings.org

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00:28:50 1 July 13, 2026
Amsterdam, Netherlands; USA; British Columbia, Canada
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