The Mix Sessions 26.7.13.

Subtitle: A journey through the finest in deep house music.

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Contributor: None Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 13, 2026, midnight

Summary: IF YOU AIR THE SHOW PLEASE SEND ME AN EMAIL TO LET ME KNOW!

EVERGREEN. Contact: sean@armedia.ca



The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.



TRACKLIST



01. DJ Christian B - We Be Free

02. Alex Finkin, Dj Disciple, N-W-N-House Music Is (N-W-N- B Mix)

03. El Bravo - Sonic Abstract EP (Depths Unknown)

04. DJ Spen, Gary Hudgins, Sarah Sophia - Don-t Be Afraid (Sarah Sophia-s Disco Party Mix)

05. Jullian Gomes, Sio - 1000 Memories

06. Stacy Kidd, Tiffany Jenkins - Look In My Eyes (Main Mix)

07. Abel, Brutha Basil, Peacey - Hand Made (Peacey Remix Instrumental)

08. Miss Malevich, Kali Mija, Doug Gomez - The Difference (Doug Gomez Remix)

09. Tshegotmm, Pat Lezizmo - Life Is Too Short

10. Seb Skalski, Rona Ray - It-s Getting Started (House Extended Mix)

Credits: 2026 AR Media

Notes: Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.



Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.



