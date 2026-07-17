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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Sushi & Coca Cola
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
July 17, 2026, midnight
Hey, welcome to the Sonic Café — the Party’s Over, the Raspberries from 1974 — one of the most underrated bands of their era, at least in my opinion, so hey welcome to the little coastal radio café that serves up a fresh blend of eclectic music, comedy, and pop culture each week. I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 492.

This time we’re firing up a mix pulled from 51 years of music. Hang on as we roll through everything from Locksley’s garage rock revival She Does, to Peter Gabriel’s timeless In Your Eyes, ska from The Holophonics, and grooves from The Black Keys, XTC, and as always many more.

On the comedy front, Nate Bargatze shares his take on the trickiest phase of the women’s movement, while Andy Hendrickson hilariously compares supermodels to school superintendents — and somehow makes it stick. We’ve also got a wild mash-up you didn’t know you needed: in tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, hear AI John Denver cover War Pigs blended with Country Roads. It’s weird. It’s wonderful. It’s the Sonic Café.

All that plus, a monk’s answer to where we go when we die, and Jimmy Carr with a reminder that, like it or not, we all live like kings these days.

So yeah, let’s roll. From 2025, here’s St. Paul and the Broken Bones with Sushi and Coca-Cola. And as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Party's Over (Remastered 2004)
Artist: Rasberries
LP: Starting Over
Yr: 1974
Song 2: Sushi and Coca-Cola
Artist: St. Paul & The Broken Bones
LP: Sushi and Coca-Cola
Yr: 2025
Song 3: The witch phase was the toughest phase for women to go through
Artist: Nate Bargatze
LP:
Yr:
Song 4: She Does
Artist: Locksley
LP: Little Steven's Underground Garage Vol. 6
Yr. 2008
Song 5: Comfortably Numb
Artist: Pink Floyd
LP: Echoes: The Best Of Pink Floyd [Disc 2]
Yr: 1979
Song 6: In Your Eyes
Artist: Peter Gabriel
LP: So
Yr: 1986
Song 7: I put a spell on you
Artist: The Holophonics
LP: The Holophonics
Year: 2016
Song 8: No Rain, No Flowers
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: No Rain, No Flowers
Yr: 2025
Song 9: John Denver sings "War Pigs" (Black Sabbath)
Artist: There I Ruined It
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 10: It's Nearly Africa
Artist: XTC
LP: English Settlement
Yr: 1982
Song 11: Super...only special if you're a Supermodel
Artist: Andy Hendrickson
LP:
Yr:
Song 12: My Baby Wants A Baby
Artist: St. Vincent
LP: Daddy's Home
Yr: 2021
Song 13: We're living like kings...
Artist: Jimmy Carr
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 14: Superstylin'
Artist: Groove Armada
LP: Goodbye Country (Hello Nightclub)
Yr: 2001
Song 15: Home (Phillip's Version)
Artist: Phillip Phillips
LP: Home (Phillip's Version)
Yr: 2024
Song 16: Nervous Mary
Artist: The Breeders
LP: All Nerve
Yr: 2018
Song 17: Kick My Ass In The Morning
Artist: Cliff Martinez
LP:
Yr:
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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