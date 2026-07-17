Sonic Café #492/Sushi & Coca Cola

Subtitle: Sushi & Coca Cola

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 17, 2026, midnight

Summary: Hey, welcome to the Sonic Café — the Party’s Over, the Raspberries from 1974 — one of the most underrated bands of their era, at least in my opinion, so hey welcome to the little coastal radio café that serves up a fresh blend of eclectic music, comedy, and pop culture each week. I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 492.



This time we’re firing up a mix pulled from 51 years of music. Hang on as we roll through everything from Locksley’s garage rock revival She Does, to Peter Gabriel’s timeless In Your Eyes, ska from The Holophonics, and grooves from The Black Keys, XTC, and as always many more.



On the comedy front, Nate Bargatze shares his take on the trickiest phase of the women’s movement, while Andy Hendrickson hilariously compares supermodels to school superintendents — and somehow makes it stick. We’ve also got a wild mash-up you didn’t know you needed: in tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, hear AI John Denver cover War Pigs blended with Country Roads. It’s weird. It’s wonderful. It’s the Sonic Café.



All that plus, a monk’s answer to where we go when we die, and Jimmy Carr with a reminder that, like it or not, we all live like kings these days.



So yeah, let’s roll. From 2025, here’s St. Paul and the Broken Bones with Sushi and Coca-Cola. And as always, we’re the Sonic Café.



Credits: Song 1: Party's Over (Remastered 2004)

Artist: Rasberries

LP: Starting Over

Yr: 1974

Song 2: Sushi and Coca-Cola

Artist: St. Paul & The Broken Bones

LP: Sushi and Coca-Cola

Yr: 2025

Song 3: The witch phase was the toughest phase for women to go through

Artist: Nate Bargatze

LP:

Yr:

Song 4: She Does

Artist: Locksley

LP: Little Steven's Underground Garage Vol. 6

Yr. 2008

Song 5: Comfortably Numb

Artist: Pink Floyd

LP: Echoes: The Best Of Pink Floyd [Disc 2]

Yr: 1979

Song 6: In Your Eyes

Artist: Peter Gabriel

LP: So

Yr: 1986

Song 7: I put a spell on you

Artist: The Holophonics

LP: The Holophonics

Year: 2016

Song 8: No Rain, No Flowers

Artist: The Black Keys

LP: No Rain, No Flowers

Yr: 2025

Song 9: John Denver sings "War Pigs" (Black Sabbath)

Artist: There I Ruined It

LP:

Yr: 2024

Song 10: It's Nearly Africa

Artist: XTC

LP: English Settlement

Yr: 1982

Song 11: Super...only special if you're a Supermodel

Artist: Andy Hendrickson

LP:

Yr:

Song 12: My Baby Wants A Baby

Artist: St. Vincent

LP: Daddy's Home

Yr: 2021

Song 13: We're living like kings...

Artist: Jimmy Carr

LP:

Yr: 2025

Song 14: Superstylin'

Artist: Groove Armada

LP: Goodbye Country (Hello Nightclub)

Yr: 2001

Song 15: Home (Phillip's Version)

Artist: Phillip Phillips

LP: Home (Phillip's Version)

Yr: 2024

Song 16: Nervous Mary

Artist: The Breeders

LP: All Nerve

Yr: 2018

Song 17: Kick My Ass In The Morning

Artist: Cliff Martinez

LP:

Yr:

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





