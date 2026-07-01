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Program Information
State Of The City reports
White Phosphorus Inflatable Ships Themobaric Tectonic Bomb Russian kill ration 8-1 in Ukraine war Warren Thornton
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
July 17, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/07/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-32/
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE White Phosphorus Inflatable Ships Themobaric Tectonic Bomb Russian kill ration 8-1 in Ukraine war Warren Thornton - 00:20:00
3 - EXCLUSIVE Cllr Rob Bryher Westminster environment grants drove in the EBLN not locals - 00:20:00
4 - Ann Widdecombe tribute, EU Parliament, on MP selection, final interview and at oxford union on free speech - 01:00:00
5 - Andy Burnham 'coronation', I will be a leader for the North the South the East and the West 17Jul26 - 00:30:00
6 - Dmitri Peskov Putins spokesman Ukraine war interview w Die Weltwoche - 00:50:00
7 - OCCULT Bishop Ceirion Dewar is turning Tommy Robinson and his followers to Christian Zionism Sky News - 00:10:00

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04:00:00 1 July 17, 2026
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 04:00:00  56Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 July 17, 2026
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 00:20:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 July 17, 2026
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 00:20:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 July 17, 2026
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 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 July 17, 2026
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 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 July 17, 2026
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 00:50:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 8 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 July 17, 2026
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 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 10 Download File...
 