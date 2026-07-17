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Program Information
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|Taylor Report
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|5
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|Marc Cote, President and Publisher of Cormorant Books
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| Unusual Sources Contact Contributor
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|July 17, 2026, midnight
| For a strong Canada. Defending Canada means defending our culture;
Publishers, authors, bookstores, and libraries require stable sustaining support from the federal government.
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| Interview with Marc Cote
|Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow to access file
|00:58:08
|1
| July 13, 2026
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|Toronto, Ontario
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| View Script
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|1
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| 00:58:08
| 192Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|4
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