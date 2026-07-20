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Trip Hop Radio is a sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves. Updated weekly.
TRACKLIST
01. Bob Moses - Days Gone By 02. Massive Attack - Karmacoma 03. Nicolette - No Government 04. Penelope Antena - Tradewinds (Cobby Mix) 05. Gruve Collective - Try Harder 06. Audio Noir - Evolver 07. Everything But The Girl - Hatfield 08. Boards Of Canada - New Seeds 09. Doris Days - To Urike M. (The Amalgamation Of Soundz Mix) 10. Kid Loco - Horsetown In Vain 11. Nina SImone - See Line Woman (Masters At Work Remix)
2026 AR Media
Step into the night. This is your soundtrack for the after hours. This is your sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves.
Curated for night owls who thrive in the quiet hours, Trip Hop Radio takes you on a journey through shadowy soundscapes, with tracks from iconic artists and hidden gems. Whether you're winding down after a long day, creating in the stillness of the night, or simply exploring your thoughts.
Let the rhythm guide you, the bass soothe you, and the melodies inspire you as you embark on a journey of sound and soul.