The Mix Sessions 26.7.20.

Subtitle: A journey through the finest in deep house music.

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Contributor: None Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 20, 2026, midnight

Summary: IF YOU AIR THE SHOW PLEASE SEND ME AN EMAIL TO LET ME KNOW!

EVERGREEN. Contact: sean@armedia.ca



The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.



TRACKLIST



01. DJ Alistair - Lost And Found

02. Ben Westbeech - Whatever Is Missing In You (Aeroplane Motion Extended Mix)

03. Daniele Busciala, Peter Mac, Precious James - Do You Want Me (Original Mix)

04. Scott Diaz - Mistreated (Studioheist Remix)

05. Susan Esthera - Orion (Original Mix)

06. Terry Dexter, Sweet Georgie, Michael Gray - You Saved Me (Michael Gray Extended Mix)

07. Riva Starr, Harry Stone, Crackazat - House Of Mirrors (Crackazat Extended Remix)

08. Gene King, Stupid People - Stupid People (Main Mix)

09. Kings Of Tomorrow - I Need To Love Me feat. April (Sandy Rivera's Club Mix)

10. Moe Turk - Lift Me Up (Original Mix)



Credits: 2026 AR Media

Notes: Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.



Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.



