Sonic Café #493/Beam Me Up Bubba

Subtitle: Beam Me Up Bubba

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 24, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café, Forever Together — that’s Samantha Fish. Hey, I’m Scott Clark and welcome to episode 493. This time, the Sonic Café spins a fun, eclectic mix pulled from 54 years — and it’s all sprinkled with a bit of AI flavor.



Listen for a live version of I Don’t Like Mondays from Sir Bob Geldof, plus Genesis from their Duke LP, Lindsey Buckingham, and the Black Crowes with Dirty Cold Sun from their 2024 release Happiness Bastards.



Then around the bottom of the hour, we’ll bust out another Sonic Café Twin Spin. From the 1996 movie, That Thing You Do!, hear The Wonders’ original version, followed by a 2020 cover from Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong.



We’re also saluting the legendary Ozzy Osbourne again. This time, Bob and Tom mix Tibetan temple music with Iron Man. Yeah, really. Plus, meet the most hipster man in the world — brought to life with a little AI parody magic.



And finally, want to know more about Brazil? Don’t worry; Taxi’s Jim Ignatowski — played by Christopher Lloyd — has you covered in a Sonic Café classic TV moment.



Oh, and before we forget — a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor... Bacon. Yep. Just bacon. Enough said.

So let’s get rolling with a futuristic country parody, this Beam Me Up, Bubba — it’s Star Trek meets red neck country, AI style, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.





Credits: Song 1: Forever Together

Artist: Samantha Fish

LP: Faster

Yr: 2021

Song 2: Beam Me Up, Bubba | AI Country Star Trek Parody

Artist: Redneck Star Trek

LP:

Yr: 2025

Song 3: I Don't Like Mondays

Artist: Bob Geldof

LP: One Wild Night (1985 - 2001)

Yr:

Song 4: The Most Hipster Man in the World (Dos Equis Ad)

Artist: Audio Clip

LP:

Yr. 2025

Song 5: Behind The Lines

Artist: Genesis

LP: Duke

Yr: 1980

Song 6: Bacon Commercial_Edit

Artist: Bacon Commercial_Edit

LP: Bacon Commercial

Yr: 2017

Song 7: On The Wrong Side

Artist: Lindsey Buckingham

LP: Lindsey Buckingham

Year: 2021

Song 8: Vacation

Artist: Dirty Heads

LP: The Best Of Dirty Heads

Yr: 2021

Song 9: Dirty Cold Sun

Artist: Black Crowes

LP: Happiness Bastards

Yr: 2024

Song 10: That Thing You Do! (Live)

Artist: The Wonders

LP: That Thing You Do!

Yr: 1996

Song 11: That Thing You Do!

Artist: Billie Joe Armstrong

LP: No Fun Mondays

Yr: 2020

Song 12: Jim from Taxi Knows His Stuff! Jim Ignatowski At His Best

Artist: Christopher Lloyd

LP: Taxi

Yr:

Song 13: Life Beyond L.A.

Artist: Ambrosia

LP: Anthology

Yr: 1997

Song 14: Chanting Monks and Ozzy Ozborne

Artist: Bob & Tom

LP:

Yr:

Song 15: Iron Man

Artist: Black Sabbath

LP: Paranoid

Yr: 1971

Song 16: Let Me Go

Artist: CAKE

LP: Prolonging the Magic

Yr: 1998

Song 17: Morse Attack

Artist: Chris Joss

LP: No Play No Work

Yr: 2011

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





