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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Beam Me Up Bubba
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
July 24, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, Forever Together — that’s Samantha Fish. Hey, I’m Scott Clark and welcome to episode 493. This time, the Sonic Café spins a fun, eclectic mix pulled from 54 years — and it’s all sprinkled with a bit of AI flavor.

Listen for a live version of I Don’t Like Mondays from Sir Bob Geldof, plus Genesis from their Duke LP, Lindsey Buckingham, and the Black Crowes with Dirty Cold Sun from their 2024 release Happiness Bastards.

Then around the bottom of the hour, we’ll bust out another Sonic Café Twin Spin. From the 1996 movie, That Thing You Do!, hear The Wonders’ original version, followed by a 2020 cover from Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong.

We’re also saluting the legendary Ozzy Osbourne again. This time, Bob and Tom mix Tibetan temple music with Iron Man. Yeah, really. Plus, meet the most hipster man in the world — brought to life with a little AI parody magic.

And finally, want to know more about Brazil? Don’t worry; Taxi’s Jim Ignatowski — played by Christopher Lloyd — has you covered in a Sonic Café classic TV moment.

Oh, and before we forget — a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor... Bacon. Yep. Just bacon. Enough said.
So let’s get rolling with a futuristic country parody, this Beam Me Up, Bubba — it’s Star Trek meets red neck country, AI style, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Forever Together
Artist: Samantha Fish
LP: Faster
Yr: 2021
Song 2: Beam Me Up, Bubba | AI Country Star Trek Parody
Artist: Redneck Star Trek
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 3: I Don't Like Mondays
Artist: Bob Geldof
LP: One Wild Night (1985 - 2001)
Yr:
Song 4: The Most Hipster Man in the World (Dos Equis Ad)
Artist: Audio Clip
LP:
Yr. 2025
Song 5: Behind The Lines
Artist: Genesis
LP: Duke
Yr: 1980
Song 6: Bacon Commercial_Edit
Artist: Bacon Commercial_Edit
LP: Bacon Commercial
Yr: 2017
Song 7: On The Wrong Side
Artist: Lindsey Buckingham
LP: Lindsey Buckingham
Year: 2021
Song 8: Vacation
Artist: Dirty Heads
LP: The Best Of Dirty Heads
Yr: 2021
Song 9: Dirty Cold Sun
Artist: Black Crowes
LP: Happiness Bastards
Yr: 2024
Song 10: That Thing You Do! (Live)
Artist: The Wonders
LP: That Thing You Do!
Yr: 1996
Song 11: That Thing You Do!
Artist: Billie Joe Armstrong
LP: No Fun Mondays
Yr: 2020
Song 12: Jim from Taxi Knows His Stuff! Jim Ignatowski At His Best
Artist: Christopher Lloyd
LP: Taxi
Yr:
Song 13: Life Beyond L.A.
Artist: Ambrosia
LP: Anthology
Yr: 1997
Song 14: Chanting Monks and Ozzy Ozborne
Artist: Bob & Tom
LP:
Yr:
Song 15: Iron Man
Artist: Black Sabbath
LP: Paranoid
Yr: 1971
Song 16: Let Me Go
Artist: CAKE
LP: Prolonging the Magic
Yr: 1998
Song 17: Morse Attack
Artist: Chris Joss
LP: No Play No Work
Yr: 2011
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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