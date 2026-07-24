Sonic Café, Forever Together — that’s Samantha Fish. Hey, I’m Scott Clark and welcome to episode 493. This time, the Sonic Café spins a fun, eclectic mix pulled from 54 years — and it’s all sprinkled with a bit of AI flavor.
Listen for a live version of I Don’t Like Mondays from Sir Bob Geldof, plus Genesis from their Duke LP, Lindsey Buckingham, and the Black Crowes with Dirty Cold Sun from their 2024 release Happiness Bastards.
Then around the bottom of the hour, we’ll bust out another Sonic Café Twin Spin. From the 1996 movie, That Thing You Do!, hear The Wonders’ original version, followed by a 2020 cover from Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong.
We’re also saluting the legendary Ozzy Osbourne again. This time, Bob and Tom mix Tibetan temple music with Iron Man. Yeah, really. Plus, meet the most hipster man in the world — brought to life with a little AI parody magic.
And finally, want to know more about Brazil? Don’t worry; Taxi’s Jim Ignatowski — played by Christopher Lloyd — has you covered in a Sonic Café classic TV moment.
Oh, and before we forget — a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor... Bacon. Yep. Just bacon. Enough said. So let’s get rolling with a futuristic country parody, this Beam Me Up, Bubba — it’s Star Trek meets red neck country, AI style, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Forever Together Artist: Samantha Fish LP: Faster Yr: 2021 Song 2: Beam Me Up, Bubba | AI Country Star Trek Parody Artist: Redneck Star Trek LP: Yr: 2025 Song 3: I Don't Like Mondays Artist: Bob Geldof LP: One Wild Night (1985 - 2001) Yr: Song 4: The Most Hipster Man in the World (Dos Equis Ad) Artist: Audio Clip LP: Yr. 2025 Song 5: Behind The Lines Artist: Genesis LP: Duke Yr: 1980 Song 6: Bacon Commercial_Edit Artist: Bacon Commercial_Edit LP: Bacon Commercial Yr: 2017 Song 7: On The Wrong Side Artist: Lindsey Buckingham LP: Lindsey Buckingham Year: 2021 Song 8: Vacation Artist: Dirty Heads LP: The Best Of Dirty Heads Yr: 2021 Song 9: Dirty Cold Sun Artist: Black Crowes LP: Happiness Bastards Yr: 2024 Song 10: That Thing You Do! (Live) Artist: The Wonders LP: That Thing You Do! Yr: 1996 Song 11: That Thing You Do! Artist: Billie Joe Armstrong LP: No Fun Mondays Yr: 2020 Song 12: Jim from Taxi Knows His Stuff! Jim Ignatowski At His Best Artist: Christopher Lloyd LP: Taxi Yr: Song 13: Life Beyond L.A. Artist: Ambrosia LP: Anthology Yr: 1997 Song 14: Chanting Monks and Ozzy Ozborne Artist: Bob & Tom LP: Yr: Song 15: Iron Man Artist: Black Sabbath LP: Paranoid Yr: 1971 Song 16: Let Me Go Artist: CAKE LP: Prolonging the Magic Yr: 1998 Song 17: Morse Attack Artist: Chris Joss LP: No Play No Work Yr: 2011
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.