Summary: Canadian Dorotea Gucciardo is the Development Director with the medical solidarity organization Glia. Currently in Gaza, she joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to describe what she is seeing there today.



Israeli Prime Minister and war crimes fugitive Benjamin Netanyahu's planned September 2026 visit to New York City for the United Nations General Assembly has sparked political controversy. Despite the International Criminal Court arrest warrant, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani says he can’t arrest him. Ali Abunimah explains why he thinks Mamdani's call to arrest Netanyahu matters.



Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with U.S. President Donald Trump as Washington pushed a plan tying an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon to Lebanese army deployment and Hezbollah's disarmament, while continued Israeli military activity in the south raises questions about whether the framework will deliver a full withdrawal. Journalist Roqayah Chameseddine reports from Lebanon.



Deadly Iranian missiles strike US barracks. On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer discusses American casualties, the Yemeni blockade of Saudi Arabia, and the election of Khalil al-Hayya as the new head of Hamas.



The yellow blocks that mark Israel’s “yellow line” are a new way to measure how close Palestinians are to a new round of displacement. Hassan Herzallah explains in his article The closer the yellow line, the closer our displacement.



