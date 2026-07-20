Notes: Interviews with:



David Bertolino, the creator of the theme park, SpookyWorld, is also the author of Behind the Screams at Spookyworld: The Secrets, Scares, and Stars of America’s Original Horror Theme Park.



Juliet Faithfull is the author of the novel, Liar’s Dice. It’s the story of an identical twin sister who just disappeared, but for Juliet, there is a lot of truth in this fictionalized story.



Science writer, Andrew Fazekas, The Night Sky Guy. This time he talks about Jeremy Hansen stepping away from the astronaut program; how many should be on staff at a lunar base; and more.

