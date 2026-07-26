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Program Information
The Stuph File Program With Peter Anthony Holder
Weekly Program
Peter Anthony Holder
 Peter Anthony Holder  Contact Contributor
July 26, 2026, midnight
The Stuph File Program is an eclectic, hour-long Canadian radio show hosted by veteran broadcaster Peter Anthony Holder. It features a mix of conversational interviews, odd news stories, author discussions, and pop culture.
Interviews with:

Maria Gallucci, author of Raised In Silence, which deals with the fact that she and her five siblings were raised by deaf parents.

Alex Grass, a writer of horror and weird fiction is the author of a collection of short stories called Infernal Tramps: Tales Of Weird Terror.

Marc Hartzman, from WeirdHistorian.com, is the author of The Talking Dead: A Collection Of Messages From Beyond The Veil, 1850’s to 1920’s. He’s back with the weird story for July. This one deals with Patience Worth, a prolific writer who wrote several books from the grave via a Ouija board, through medium, Pearl Curran.

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00:58:12 1 July 26, 2026
Montreal, Canada
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 00:58:12  128Kbps mp3
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