Credits: Interviews with:



Maria Gallucci, author of Raised In Silence, which deals with the fact that she and her five siblings were raised by deaf parents.



Alex Grass, a writer of horror and weird fiction is the author of a collection of short stories called Infernal Tramps: Tales Of Weird Terror.



Marc Hartzman, from WeirdHistorian.com, is the author of The Talking Dead: A Collection Of Messages From Beyond The Veil, 1850’s to 1920’s. He’s back with the weird story for July. This one deals with Patience Worth, a prolific writer who wrote several books from the grave via a Ouija board, through medium, Pearl Curran.

