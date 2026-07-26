1. Grown Man - Idasa Tariq 2. Introducing - Tha Lepht 3. Time - Actual Proof 4. Independent Ladies - J.I. 5. Cloud Kickin' - Ivy Sole 6. About My Love For Hip Hop, part 2 - Shadowstar Boxer 7. Summerland - Moka Only 8. Super Crush - Rel McCoy 9. Atlantis - Blu & Nottz 10. Beej-N-Dem, Pt. 2 - J Dilla ft. Beej 11. Verbal Glock - Illy Funkstaz (Da Youngsta's) 12. Preem - Noveliss ft. DJ Soko 13. The Source - Brous One ft. El Da Sensei and Damu The Fudgemunk 14. Steady Slangin - Wise Intelligent 15. Defeat Stress - Chillman 16. Mr. Smith - LL Cool J 17. Perfect Match - Cella Dwellas 18. Watch dem ****** - Nas 19. Daylight - Kasey Andre 20. Back in Time - Magicxbeats
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
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