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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
July 26, 2026, midnight
1. Grown Man - Idasa Tariq
2. Introducing - Tha Lepht
3. Time - Actual Proof
4. Independent Ladies - J.I.
5. Cloud Kickin' - Ivy Sole
6. About My Love For Hip Hop, part 2 - Shadowstar Boxer
7. Summerland - Moka Only
8. Super Crush - Rel McCoy
9. Atlantis - Blu & Nottz
10. Beej-N-Dem, Pt. 2 - J Dilla ft. Beej
11. Verbal Glock - Illy Funkstaz (Da Youngsta's)
12. Preem - Noveliss ft. DJ Soko
13. The Source - Brous One ft. El Da Sensei and Damu The Fudgemunk
14. Steady Slangin - Wise Intelligent
15. Defeat Stress - Chillman
16. Mr. Smith - LL Cool J
17. Perfect Match - Cella Dwellas
18. Watch dem ****** - Nas
19. Daylight - Kasey Andre
20. Back in Time - Magicxbeats
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario

Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:57:59 1 July 16, 2026
Gammatorium/Hamilton Ontario Canada
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