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Trip Hop Radio is a sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves. Updated weekly.
TRACKLIST
01. Nina Simone - See Line Woman (Masters At Work Remix) 02. Lazylife - Recline 03. Emancipator - Siren (Tor Remix) 04. Shirley Horn - Return To Paradise (Mark De Clive-Lowe Remix) 05. Tom Tom Club - Love to Love You Baby (Tom Novy & Purfo Remix) 06. Body Language - Can't Hang On 07. River Tiber - Waves 08. Dos Palos - Tear It Down 09. Lum - Respira 10. Sable Blanc - Finesse 11. Jacques Greene - On Your Side
2026 AR Media
Step into the night. This is your soundtrack for the after hours. This is your sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves.
Curated for night owls who thrive in the quiet hours, Trip Hop Radio takes you on a journey through shadowy soundscapes, with tracks from iconic artists and hidden gems. Whether you're winding down after a long day, creating in the stillness of the night, or simply exploring your thoughts.
Let the rhythm guide you, the bass soothe you, and the melodies inspire you as you embark on a journey of sound and soul.