IF YOU AIR THE SHOW PLEASE SEND ME AN EMAIL TO LET ME KNOW! EVERGREEN. Contact: sean@armedia.ca
The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.
TRACKLIST
01. Nina Simone - See Line Woman (Masters At Work Remix) 02. Lazylife - Recline 03. Emancipator - Siren (Tor Remix) 04. Shirley Horn - Return To Paradise (Mark De Clive-Lowe Remix) 05. Tom Tom Club - Love to Love You Baby (Tom Novy & Purfo Remix) 06. Body Language - Can't Hang On 07. River Tiber - Waves 08. Dos Palos - Tear It Down 09. Lum - Respira 10. Sable Blanc - Finesse 11. Jacques Greene - On Your Side
2026 AR Media
Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.
Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.