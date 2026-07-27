Summary: Features US political science scholar, lesbian and feminist activist Dr. Jean Hardisty, founder of Political Research Associates, addressing the US National Women's Studies Association in the year 2000. Her 1999 book Mobilizing Resentment analyzed what fuels right-wing movements, including diversely-organized movements of right-wing women. Includes analysis of how racism has been restructured by the US right (a concept reaching its apotheosis during this Trump administration). Hardisty died in 2025. Her analysis, more apt than ever, lives on.