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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Analyzing the US right wing
Weekly Program
Dr. Jean Hardisty, founder of Political Research Associates
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
July 27, 2026, midnight
Features US political science scholar, lesbian and feminist activist Dr. Jean Hardisty, founder of Political Research Associates, addressing the US National Women's Studies Association in the year 2000. Her 1999 book Mobilizing Resentment analyzed what fuels right-wing movements, including diversely-organized movements of right-wing women. Includes analysis of how racism has been restructured by the US right (a concept reaching its apotheosis during this Trump administration). Hardisty died in 2025. Her analysis, more apt than ever, lives on. 
Recorded, edited and updated by Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for international community radio since 1986. Producers' guidelines can be found at www.wings.org

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Updated from WINGS #28-00
00:28:50 1 July 27, 2026
US, Canada
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 00:28:50  128Kbps mp3
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