Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260731.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- The wildfires in France, Spain, and Italy have been the major topic in European news. A few notes. A hectare is about 2.5 acres and 40 degrees centigrade is 104 fahrenheit. First a brief summary of the situation in France and Spain. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez directly blamed human induced global warming for the climate emergency. Hundreds of thousands have been evacuated. An excerpts of an interview with Jan-Phillip Scholz a correspondent in Valencia Spain. Then excerpts of an interview with Stephan Pyne, an American fire historian. He discusses whether these fires are unprecedented and as climate change worsens will the fires get worse. He argues that humanity has created a new age of fire, a pyrocene era. He points out how we could mitigate the increasing danger, mainly to stop warming the planet and how we are living on the land. Much of the world that is burning now has always been in fire prone areas. He talks about the living nature of fire.



From FRANCE- Last week I covered the huge confrontation by east Indian youth who call themselves the Cockroach movement- they have called a truce after the minister of education resigned. Trump pardoned former rightwing president Juan Orlando Hernandez in December for allowing shipments of 400 tons of cocaine to the US- he returned to Honduras this week. The death toll in Venezuela from massive earthquakes a month ago has risen to 5500, with many thousands of people unaccounted for.



From CUBA- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked the Mexican people for their support of Cuba as it struggles under US blockades and sanctions. In the occupied West Bank Israeli settlers torched 2 mosques during recent attacks which included the detention of 70 and the killing of 4 Palestinians. The US House of Representatives passed a $1.5 trillion budget for the Department of War- the bill includes a permanent integration of the US and Israeli militaries defense technologies and future defense cooperation.



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"We are not what we know but what we are willing to learn."

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Dan Roberts

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