Former UN human rights official and lawyer Craig Mokhiber speaks with hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah about the International Criminal Court’s dismissal of Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, and explains why any state, let alone Israel, has no inherent legal right to exist.
After a pause in fighting, combat operations continue between the U.S. and Iran. This week on the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer questions the American’s ability to carry out this war.
In Lebanon, Israeli attacks continue on the south. Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chameseddine explains that this reality on the ground clashes with the Lebanese state’s PR campaign.
On the Electronic Intifada Newscast, Israel expands extermination zone in Gaza. Nora Barrows-Friedman brings us the latest headline news from Palestine.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net