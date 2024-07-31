Summary: Former UN human rights official and lawyer Craig Mokhiber speaks with hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah about the International Criminal Court’s dismissal of Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, and explains why any state, let alone Israel, has no inherent legal right to exist.



After a pause in fighting, combat operations continue between the U.S. and Iran. This week on the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer questions the American’s ability to carry out this war.



In Lebanon, Israeli attacks continue on the south. Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chameseddine explains that this reality on the ground clashes with the Lebanese state’s PR campaign.



On the Electronic Intifada Newscast, Israel expands extermination zone in Gaza. Nora Barrows-Friedman brings us the latest headline news from Palestine.

