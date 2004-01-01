The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
11
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Aug. 2, 2026, midnight
More summer fun on Backbeat this week, we never rest, we always bring you the best in vintage and vintage-sounding music every week and this week is no exception. You wanna hear blues? We got it with Howlin' Wolf, Lonnie Johnson and Baby Face Leroy. Jazz from Helen Humes and The Missourians, country from Merle Kilgore, Boots Faye and Idaho Call (who?), plus gospel, Latin and newer music from Brandon Isaac and Bill King. Its a unique music mix.
Artist - Title - Year
Little Willie John - I'm Shakin' - 1960
The Dixieaires - Gonna Keep My Hand In My God's Hand -
Merle Kilgore - Ride Jesse Ride - 1959
Rip Ramsey & His Texas Wanderers - Rip Ramsey Boogie - 1949
Helen Humes - Flippity Flop Flop - 1947
Baby Face Leroy Trio - Boll Weevil - 1950
The Flamingos - If I Can't Have You - 1953
The Missourians - Stoppin' the traffic - 1930
Lonnie Johnson - Mr. Johnson's Blues - 1925
Boots Faye & Idaho Call - Grinnin' Like a Possom (I'm Bawlin' Like a Hound) - 1951
The Angelic Gospel Singers - I Want To Go To - 2015
Brandon Isaak's Band - One Step Closer - 2023
Hector Rivera - Playing it Cool - 1966
H Bomb Ferguson - Slowly Going Crazy - 1952
Gospel Solotones - Ride On Moses - 1963
Bill King With Saturday Nite Fish Fry - Down By The River - 2004
Howlin' Wolf - Down In The Bottom - 1961
The Heartbreakers - Rockin' Daddy-O - 1952
Gene Vincent & The Blue Caps - Red Bluejeans And A Pony Tail - 1957
Luis Russell Orchestra - 1280 Jive - 1946

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 2, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 