Episode 303 August 2, 2026 Another fun, lively and informative hour of vintage music

Subtitle:

Program Type: 11

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 2, 2026, midnight

Summary: More summer fun on Backbeat this week, we never rest, we always bring you the best in vintage and vintage-sounding music every week and this week is no exception. You wanna hear blues? We got it with Howlin' Wolf, Lonnie Johnson and Baby Face Leroy. Jazz from Helen Humes and The Missourians, country from Merle Kilgore, Boots Faye and Idaho Call (who?), plus gospel, Latin and newer music from Brandon Isaac and Bill King. Its a unique music mix.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Little Willie John - I'm Shakin' - 1960

The Dixieaires - Gonna Keep My Hand In My God's Hand -

Merle Kilgore - Ride Jesse Ride - 1959

Rip Ramsey & His Texas Wanderers - Rip Ramsey Boogie - 1949

Helen Humes - Flippity Flop Flop - 1947

Baby Face Leroy Trio - Boll Weevil - 1950

The Flamingos - If I Can't Have You - 1953

The Missourians - Stoppin' the traffic - 1930

Lonnie Johnson - Mr. Johnson's Blues - 1925

Boots Faye & Idaho Call - Grinnin' Like a Possom (I'm Bawlin' Like a Hound) - 1951

The Angelic Gospel Singers - I Want To Go To - 2015

Brandon Isaak's Band - One Step Closer - 2023

Hector Rivera - Playing it Cool - 1966

H Bomb Ferguson - Slowly Going Crazy - 1952

Gospel Solotones - Ride On Moses - 1963

Bill King With Saturday Nite Fish Fry - Down By The River - 2004

Howlin' Wolf - Down In The Bottom - 1961

The Heartbreakers - Rockin' Daddy-O - 1952

Gene Vincent & The Blue Caps - Red Bluejeans And A Pony Tail - 1957

Luis Russell Orchestra - 1280 Jive - 1946





