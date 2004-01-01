More summer fun on Backbeat this week, we never rest, we always bring you the best in vintage and vintage-sounding music every week and this week is no exception. You wanna hear blues? We got it with Howlin' Wolf, Lonnie Johnson and Baby Face Leroy. Jazz from Helen Humes and The Missourians, country from Merle Kilgore, Boots Faye and Idaho Call (who?), plus gospel, Latin and newer music from Brandon Isaac and Bill King. Its a unique music mix.
Artist - Title - Year Little Willie John - I'm Shakin' - 1960 The Dixieaires - Gonna Keep My Hand In My God's Hand - Merle Kilgore - Ride Jesse Ride - 1959 Rip Ramsey & His Texas Wanderers - Rip Ramsey Boogie - 1949 Helen Humes - Flippity Flop Flop - 1947 Baby Face Leroy Trio - Boll Weevil - 1950 The Flamingos - If I Can't Have You - 1953 The Missourians - Stoppin' the traffic - 1930 Lonnie Johnson - Mr. Johnson's Blues - 1925 Boots Faye & Idaho Call - Grinnin' Like a Possom (I'm Bawlin' Like a Hound) - 1951 The Angelic Gospel Singers - I Want To Go To - 2015 Brandon Isaak's Band - One Step Closer - 2023 Hector Rivera - Playing it Cool - 1966 H Bomb Ferguson - Slowly Going Crazy - 1952 Gospel Solotones - Ride On Moses - 1963 Bill King With Saturday Nite Fish Fry - Down By The River - 2004 Howlin' Wolf - Down In The Bottom - 1961 The Heartbreakers - Rockin' Daddy-O - 1952 Gene Vincent & The Blue Caps - Red Bluejeans And A Pony Tail - 1957 Luis Russell Orchestra - 1280 Jive - 1946