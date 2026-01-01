This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox,
Safari,
or Opera
Program Information
Urgent Planet & Manufactured Fright
Series:
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: big-picture Earth (replay)
Program Type: Action/Event
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Luis Samaniego, David Kroodsma, Manfred Lenzen
Contributor:
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Date Published: Aug. 2, 2026, midnight
Summary: Yes, yes the stock market. Does it matter water is being sucked out of the land and dumped into rising seas? What about emissions as we industrialize the ocean? Will growing conflict slow heat or speed it up? We have 3 guests to answer those questions: Luis Samaniego in Potsdam, David Kroodsma in Oakland, and Manfred Lenzen in Sydney. (replay)
Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 32:65 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.
Version 1: Ecoshock 260805 CD Quality
Description: 1 hour no-ads power radio
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Aug. 2, 2026
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:00:00
128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo 2
Version 2: Ecoshock 260805 LoFi
Description: faster download, lower audio quality
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Aug. 2, 2026
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:00:00
32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None None
Version 3: Ecoshock 260805 Affiliates 58 minutes
Description: allows time for station ID and announcements
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:58:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Aug. 2, 2026
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:58:00
128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo None