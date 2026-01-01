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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
big-picture Earth (replay)
Action/Event
Luis Samaniego, David Kroodsma, Manfred Lenzen
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Aug. 2, 2026, midnight
Yes, yes the stock market. Does it matter water is being sucked out of the land and dumped into rising seas? What about emissions as we industrialize the ocean? Will growing conflict slow heat or speed it up? We have 3 guests to answer those questions: Luis Samaniego in Potsdam, David Kroodsma in Oakland, and Manfred Lenzen in Sydney. (replay)
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 32:65 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260805 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Aug. 2, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 260805 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Aug. 2, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 None Download File...
Ecoshock 260805 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Aug. 2, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 