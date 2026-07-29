Summary: 1. Elaquent - Foster Care

2. Carmesim - Bao

3. Get A Hold - The Ummah (J Dilla)

4. Pies (inSTEMental) - Moka Only

5. Lost and Found - A Cat Called FRITZ

6. Don't Be Mad (inSTEMental) - Mike City

7. Execute - HaikU NITE

8. Galorious (Nothing to Fear - WH) - Naj Ahead

9. HHop Brewin' - BugigangaZ, Alcynoos and Parental

10. Sunsets At 6 - RJ Johnson

11. I Also Cook - The Crates Motel

12. Soulbacc -The Deli

13. Untitled Export 2 - Sawibeatz

14. White Coffee - Emapea

15. Spectral - Leavv

16. Acting - Joe Mansfield

17. Valley Sunset - KLIM

18. santaamonicaaa - Wavy Beats

19. Watch Them (inSTEMental) - Poke & Tone

20. Surreal Enough - Es-K

21. Never Know - 7th Realm