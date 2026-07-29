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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Galt Day Groove 2026
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Aug. 3, 2026, midnight
1. Elaquent - Foster Care
2. Carmesim - Bao
3. Get A Hold - The Ummah (J Dilla)
4. Pies (inSTEMental) - Moka Only
5. Lost and Found - A Cat Called FRITZ
6. Don't Be Mad (inSTEMental) - Mike City
7. Execute - HaikU NITE
8. Galorious (Nothing to Fear - WH) - Naj Ahead
9. HHop Brewin' - BugigangaZ, Alcynoos and Parental
10. Sunsets At 6 - RJ Johnson
11. I Also Cook - The Crates Motel
12. Soulbacc -The Deli
13. Untitled Export 2 - Sawibeatz
14. White Coffee - Emapea
15. Spectral - Leavv
16. Acting - Joe Mansfield
17. Valley Sunset - KLIM
18. santaamonicaaa - Wavy Beats
19. Watch Them (inSTEMental) - Poke & Tone
20. Surreal Enough - Es-K
21. Never Know - 7th Realm
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario

Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:57:19 1 July 29, 2026
Gammatorium
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