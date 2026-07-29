1. Elaquent - Foster Care 2. Carmesim - Bao 3. Get A Hold - The Ummah (J Dilla) 4. Pies (inSTEMental) - Moka Only 5. Lost and Found - A Cat Called FRITZ 6. Don't Be Mad (inSTEMental) - Mike City 7. Execute - HaikU NITE 8. Galorious (Nothing to Fear - WH) - Naj Ahead 9. HHop Brewin' - BugigangaZ, Alcynoos and Parental 10. Sunsets At 6 - RJ Johnson 11. I Also Cook - The Crates Motel 12. Soulbacc -The Deli 13. Untitled Export 2 - Sawibeatz 14. White Coffee - Emapea 15. Spectral - Leavv 16. Acting - Joe Mansfield 17. Valley Sunset - KLIM 18. santaamonicaaa - Wavy Beats 19. Watch Them (inSTEMental) - Poke & Tone 20. Surreal Enough - Es-K 21. Never Know - 7th Realm
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
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