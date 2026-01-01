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Program Information
Weekly
Dissecting Trump's "Historic" Gaza Agreement
Weekly Program
Dore Stein
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Aug. 3, 2026, midnight
Gaza Corner dissects Trump's "historic" Gaza deal that has yet to be signed and may never be signed by either Hamas or Israel. In that sense it’s more aspirational than actual.

It also discusses why it could be political suicide for Netanyahu to have the IDF withdraw from Gaza.
Produce and hosted by Dore Stein.
Anyone is welcome to air Gaza Corner. I request that you notify me it is being aired. My email is dore@gazacorner.org. Thank-you.

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00:12:19 1 Aug. 3, 2026
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