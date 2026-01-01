Brian DeShazor talks with author Josh Trujillo about The Legends and Loves of Baron von Steuben- Washington’s Gay General. The rainbow rewinds to James Baldwin and Randy Shilts and in the news, a deadly vehicle attack targets Berlin’s Christopher Street Day celebration, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal blocks recognition of same-sex marriages performed elsewhere in the European Union, Pennsylvania repeals HIV-specific criminal penalties, and a British court allows a controversial puberty-blocker study to proceed. Finally, the U.S. State Department apologizes for displaying an AI-generated map that scrambled Africa’s geography, while the consequences of Trump administration cuts to global HIV programs continue to mount.
Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, Producer Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, rainbow rewind written by Sheri Lunn and Brian DeShazor, feature producer Brian DeShazor, NewsWrap reporters Joe Boehnlein, Michael LeBeau music: Kronos ft. Nathalie Merchant and Kim Wilson
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!
This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.