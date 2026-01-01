Backbeat rolls into to town again this week with lots of vocal harmony, instrumentals, classics and favourites. Mixed in with the usual vintage blues, country, gospel and jazz you'll hear Louis Armstrong covering a Hank Williams hit, (a song that was probably older than both of them). We've also got a blues man who started performing on his own at seven years old and the incomparable Rose Murphy. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year Johnnie Lee Wills and His Boys - Rag Mop - 1949 The Chuck Wagon Gang - After The Sunrise - 1940 Louis Armstrong - My Bucket's Got A Hole In It - 1950 Sunset Jubilee Singers - There'll Be A Jubilee - 1956 The Rays - Second Fiddle - 1957 Jazz Gillum - Key to The Highway - 1940 Rev. Robt. Ballinger - The Little Black Train - 1963 Artie Shaw - Special Delivery Stomp - 1940 Rose Murphy - Rose of the Rio Grande - 1947 The Brown's Ferry Four - Just A Little Talk With Jesus - 1947 Harpdog Brown - All Night Boogie - 2014 The Ravens - I Get All My Lovin' On A Saturday Night - 1950 Una Mae Carlisle - I Like It 'Cause I Love It - 1944 Prez Prado - Guaglione - 1956 The Exciters - A Little Bit Of Soap - 1962 Jimmy Hughes - Why Not Tonite - 1967 Charlie Phillips - Sugartime - 1958 Shadowy Men On A Shadowy Planet - Having An Average Weekend - 1988 Jerry Lee Lewis - The Crawdad Song - 1957 Sam Butera - I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire - 1954