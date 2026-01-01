Episode 305, August 16, 2026 An hour of recordings that helped define American popular music.

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 16, 2026, midnight

Summary: Backbeat rolls into to town again this week with lots of vocal harmony, instrumentals, classics and favourites. Mixed in with the usual vintage blues, country, gospel and jazz you'll hear Louis Armstrong covering a Hank Williams hit, (a song that was probably older than both of them). We've also got a blues man who started performing on his own at seven years old and the incomparable Rose Murphy.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Johnnie Lee Wills and His Boys - Rag Mop - 1949

The Chuck Wagon Gang - After The Sunrise - 1940

Louis Armstrong - My Bucket's Got A Hole In It - 1950

Sunset Jubilee Singers - There'll Be A Jubilee - 1956

The Rays - Second Fiddle - 1957

Jazz Gillum - Key to The Highway - 1940

Rev. Robt. Ballinger - The Little Black Train - 1963

Artie Shaw - Special Delivery Stomp - 1940

Rose Murphy - Rose of the Rio Grande - 1947

The Brown's Ferry Four - Just A Little Talk With Jesus - 1947

Harpdog Brown - All Night Boogie - 2014

The Ravens - I Get All My Lovin' On A Saturday Night - 1950

Una Mae Carlisle - I Like It 'Cause I Love It - 1944

Prez Prado - Guaglione - 1956

The Exciters - A Little Bit Of Soap - 1962

Jimmy Hughes - Why Not Tonite - 1967

Charlie Phillips - Sugartime - 1958

Shadowy Men On A Shadowy Planet - Having An Average Weekend - 1988

Jerry Lee Lewis - The Crawdad Song - 1957

Sam Butera - I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire - 1954





