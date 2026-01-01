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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Aug. 16, 2026, midnight
Backbeat rolls into to town again this week with lots of vocal harmony, instrumentals, classics and favourites. Mixed in with the usual vintage blues, country, gospel and jazz you'll hear Louis Armstrong covering a Hank Williams hit, (a song that was probably older than both of them). We've also got a blues man who started performing on his own at seven years old and the incomparable Rose Murphy.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year
Johnnie Lee Wills and His Boys - Rag Mop - 1949
The Chuck Wagon Gang - After The Sunrise - 1940
Louis Armstrong - My Bucket's Got A Hole In It - 1950
Sunset Jubilee Singers - There'll Be A Jubilee - 1956
The Rays - Second Fiddle - 1957
Jazz Gillum - Key to The Highway - 1940
Rev. Robt. Ballinger - The Little Black Train - 1963
Artie Shaw - Special Delivery Stomp - 1940
Rose Murphy - Rose of the Rio Grande - 1947
The Brown's Ferry Four - Just A Little Talk With Jesus - 1947
Harpdog Brown - All Night Boogie - 2014
The Ravens - I Get All My Lovin' On A Saturday Night - 1950
Una Mae Carlisle - I Like It 'Cause I Love It - 1944
Prez Prado - Guaglione - 1956
The Exciters - A Little Bit Of Soap - 1962
Jimmy Hughes - Why Not Tonite - 1967
Charlie Phillips - Sugartime - 1958
Shadowy Men On A Shadowy Planet - Having An Average Weekend - 1988
Jerry Lee Lewis - The Crawdad Song - 1957
Sam Butera - I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire - 1954

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 16, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
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