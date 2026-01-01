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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Aug. 17, 2026, midnight
1. Well Aware - Scienze Of Life
2. To Big L - Mega Ran
3. Follow Me, Park Jame Mix (inSTEMental) - DJ Spinna
Life'N - 3ird Roc
4. Legends of the Whole Sh*t - John Brown The Rapper and Da Beatminerz feat. O.C. and Rockness Monsta
5. Skateclips - Jamar Equality & Jazz Infinite
6. Bonetail - Nolan The Ninja feat. lojiii
7. Up Days - Jahan Nostra
8. Wildstyle - Nezzy
9. Here We Go Again - Worms Ali, Lase 28 and illinformed
10. Summerz - The Deli
11. Patience - Sport Mathews
12. Play Dirty - Le Zeppo feat. Che Uno, Dealwon and Fresh Kils
13. Rise To The Top - Lunden Benard
14. Citywide - Theo3 & DJ Unknown
15. Time To Build - The Architects feat. Let The Dirt Say Amen
16. Love The Sound - Manage feat. Airklipz and Composure (kuts by Fidel Kutsro)
17.The Bakery - Senior Class
18. Sounds Of Horn - R.A.P. Ferreira, nahhphet, and Rhys Langston
19. Dallas - Corto Pablo & Parental
20. Say It Again (instrumental) - Bop Alloy (Substantial and Marcus D)
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:57:53 1 Aug. 6, 2026
Gammatorium
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