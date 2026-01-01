Summary: 1. Well Aware - Scienze Of Life

2. To Big L - Mega Ran

3. Follow Me, Park Jame Mix (inSTEMental) - DJ Spinna

Life'N - 3ird Roc

4. Legends of the Whole Sh*t - John Brown The Rapper and Da Beatminerz feat. O.C. and Rockness Monsta

5. Skateclips - Jamar Equality & Jazz Infinite

6. Bonetail - Nolan The Ninja feat. lojiii

7. Up Days - Jahan Nostra

8. Wildstyle - Nezzy

9. Here We Go Again - Worms Ali, Lase 28 and illinformed

10. Summerz - The Deli

11. Patience - Sport Mathews

12. Play Dirty - Le Zeppo feat. Che Uno, Dealwon and Fresh Kils

13. Rise To The Top - Lunden Benard

14. Citywide - Theo3 & DJ Unknown

15. Time To Build - The Architects feat. Let The Dirt Say Amen

16. Love The Sound - Manage feat. Airklipz and Composure (kuts by Fidel Kutsro)

17.The Bakery - Senior Class

18. Sounds Of Horn - R.A.P. Ferreira, nahhphet, and Rhys Langston

19. Dallas - Corto Pablo & Parental

20. Say It Again (instrumental) - Bop Alloy (Substantial and Marcus D)