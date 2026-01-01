1. Well Aware - Scienze Of Life 2. To Big L - Mega Ran 3. Follow Me, Park Jame Mix (inSTEMental) - DJ Spinna Life'N - 3ird Roc 4. Legends of the Whole Sh*t - John Brown The Rapper and Da Beatminerz feat. O.C. and Rockness Monsta 5. Skateclips - Jamar Equality & Jazz Infinite 6. Bonetail - Nolan The Ninja feat. lojiii 7. Up Days - Jahan Nostra 8. Wildstyle - Nezzy 9. Here We Go Again - Worms Ali, Lase 28 and illinformed 10. Summerz - The Deli 11. Patience - Sport Mathews 12. Play Dirty - Le Zeppo feat. Che Uno, Dealwon and Fresh Kils 13. Rise To The Top - Lunden Benard 14. Citywide - Theo3 & DJ Unknown 15. Time To Build - The Architects feat. Let The Dirt Say Amen 16. Love The Sound - Manage feat. Airklipz and Composure (kuts by Fidel Kutsro) 17.The Bakery - Senior Class 18. Sounds Of Horn - R.A.P. Ferreira, nahhphet, and Rhys Langston 19. Dallas - Corto Pablo & Parental 20. Say It Again (instrumental) - Bop Alloy (Substantial and Marcus D)
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
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