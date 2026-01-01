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Program Information
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|Upstart Radio's Mindwalk 2.0
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|Music
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| Upstart Radio International Contact Contributor
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|Aug. 17, 2026, midnight
| Upstart Radio's Mindwalk is theater of the mind.
|Linkin Park, Hank and Bobby Hill, Unknown Equity Speaker, The Joker, Uncle Jack, Julian Dorey, The Dibster, Dethlord, The “They Control” Guy, Iggy Pop, Neil Young, Gallaway Kinnell, Elton John
|This show came in :30 seconds long making an even 30 minute show if you are expecting the usual 29:30, SURPRISE!
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|00:30:00
|1
| Aug. 17, 2026
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| View Script
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|1
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| 00:30:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
|14
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