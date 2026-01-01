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Program Information
THIS WAY OUT
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine
2
Pat Bond, Gia Drew Exec. Dir. Equality Maine, Katie Keith of Georgetown Law.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Aug. 17, 2026, midnight
Part one of Pat Bond’s classic tale of lesbians in the U.S. military during World War II, Murder in the WAC. In the news this week, the first married lesbian couple in Bolivia and the first census to count queers in Australia, Trump policies are stopping federally funded gender-affirming care and blocking the Trevor Project’s crisis lifeline work, and Kansas trans men make good trouble in the toilet.
Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, Producer Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, Murder in the WAC was recorded and produced by Katherine Davenport and Frieda Werden of WINGS, the Women’s International News Gathering Service.
NewsWrap reporters Nathalie Munoz and Marcos Najera music: Brittany Luberda (Yankee Doodle Girl (Song Of The Women's Army Corps)]
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!

This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.

Murder in the WAC #2003 Download Program Podcast
stereo
00:28:58 1 Aug. 17, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
  View Script
    
 00:28:58  128Kbps mp3
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