Buckle up, baby! We take our new studio gear for a road test to unchartered territory with Vancouver Jazz Fest darlings, Leenalchi from South Korea, marimba rock & roll from Son Rompe Pera (Oct.27 & The Hollywood), recorded direct to tape in old Havana, brand new Orquesta Akokan, and Eccodek’s Andrew McPherson reinvents Yaz ’80’s electro-popper, Only You. It’s all for you this week on World Beat Canada Radio!
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KR//YLN - Vira Leenalchi - Bird Empanadas Illegales - Elbis Cresli (La Cajita Feliz de) CANCON Adrian Raso & Fanfare Ciocarlia - Stromboli (The Devil Rides Again) CANCON Maxaperkum - DNB Princesa Orquesta Akokan - Mami Que Que Andrew McPherson - Only You CANCON Novalima - El Tiempo (Spy From Cairo Remix) Son Rompe Pera - Nada Que Hacer Tiken Jah Fakoly/Carlinhos Brown - Forola Zainab - Ayewa (Yes, Girl) Sarah Aroeste - Espinelo Eko Roosevelt - Phone Me Tonight Eleven76 - Frosty (End Titles) 59:07