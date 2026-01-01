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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Aug. 20, 2026, midnight
Buckle up, baby! We take our new studio gear for a road test to unchartered territory with Vancouver Jazz Fest darlings, Leenalchi from South Korea, marimba rock & roll from Son Rompe Pera (Oct.27 & The Hollywood), recorded direct to tape in old Havana, brand new Orquesta Akokan, and Eccodek’s Andrew McPherson reinvents Yaz ’80’s electro-popper, Only You. It’s all for you this week on World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
KR//YLN - Vira
Leenalchi - Bird
Empanadas Illegales - Elbis Cresli (La Cajita Feliz de) CANCON
Adrian Raso & Fanfare Ciocarlia - Stromboli (The Devil Rides Again) CANCON
Maxaperkum - DNB Princesa
Orquesta Akokan - Mami Que Que
Andrew McPherson - Only You CANCON
Novalima - El Tiempo (Spy From Cairo Remix)
Son Rompe Pera - Nada Que Hacer
Tiken Jah Fakoly/Carlinhos Brown - Forola
Zainab - Ayewa (Yes, Girl)
Sarah Aroeste - Espinelo
Eko Roosevelt - Phone Me Tonight
Eleven76 - Frosty (End Titles)
59:07

World Beat Canada Radio August 22 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:07 1 Aug. 20, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:07  128Kbps mp3
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