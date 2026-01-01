Summary: Buckle up, baby! We take our new studio gear for a road test to unchartered territory with Vancouver Jazz Fest darlings, Leenalchi from South Korea, marimba rock & roll from Son Rompe Pera (Oct.27 & The Hollywood), recorded direct to tape in old Havana, brand new Orquesta Akokan, and Eccodek’s Andrew McPherson reinvents Yaz ’80’s electro-popper, Only You. It’s all for you this week on World Beat Canada Radio!