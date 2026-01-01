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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Aug. 20, 2026, midnight
In celebration of the Simon Fraser Pipe and Drum Corp’s World Championship, Celt In A Twist tops the hour with Highland Echoes, a new composition for pipes by Jennifer Licko. Plus, great Canuck Celtic from Melisande, Rum Ragged, The Real McKenzies and Haggis X-1. The world rings with the sound and soul of Scotland! Join Patricia Fraser for Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Highland Echoes - An Dannsa Gaidhlig
RANT - The Day Off
Melisande - Francos d’Amerique CANCON
Rum Ragged - The Apple Tree
Maggie McInnes - Bha Mi Raoir A’Gabhail d’Fhradhairc
AfroCelt Sound System - My Secret Bliss
Baka Beyond - Nangating
The Mahones - Is This Bar Open ’Til Tomorrow CANCON
Broom Bezzums - A Soulin’
Logical Fleadh - Fermoy Lasses - Noisy Curlew-Gravelwalk
Trous Braz - Pardon Spezed-Far Breton
The Real McKenzie’s - Black Agnes CANCON
Haggis X-1 - March Of The Tartan Turtles CANCON
The Ollam - The Arrows That Murder Sleep

59:58

Celt In A Twist August 25 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:58 1 Aug. 20, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:58  128Kbps mp3
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