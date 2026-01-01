Summary: In celebration of the Simon Fraser Pipe and Drum Corp’s World Championship, Celt In A Twist tops the hour with Highland Echoes, a new composition for pipes by Jennifer Licko. Plus, great Canuck Celtic from Melisande, Rum Ragged, The Real McKenzies and Haggis X-1. The world rings with the sound and soul of Scotland! Join Patricia Fraser for Celt In A Twist!