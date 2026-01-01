In celebration of the Simon Fraser Pipe and Drum Corp’s World Championship, Celt In A Twist tops the hour with Highland Echoes, a new composition for pipes by Jennifer Licko. Plus, great Canuck Celtic from Melisande, Rum Ragged, The Real McKenzies and Haggis X-1. The world rings with the sound and soul of Scotland! Join Patricia Fraser for Celt In A Twist!
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Highland Echoes - An Dannsa Gaidhlig RANT - The Day Off Melisande - Francos d’Amerique CANCON Rum Ragged - The Apple Tree Maggie McInnes - Bha Mi Raoir A’Gabhail d’Fhradhairc AfroCelt Sound System - My Secret Bliss Baka Beyond - Nangating The Mahones - Is This Bar Open ’Til Tomorrow CANCON Broom Bezzums - A Soulin’ Logical Fleadh - Fermoy Lasses - Noisy Curlew-Gravelwalk Trous Braz - Pardon Spezed-Far Breton The Real McKenzie’s - Black Agnes CANCON Haggis X-1 - March Of The Tartan Turtles CANCON The Ollam - The Arrows That Murder Sleep