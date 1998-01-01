It’s the Sonic Café. Welcome to episode 34. I’m your host Scott Clark. This time the Sonic Café helps you avoid trouble and find happiness with an Extended Warranty… you know, that thing they try to sell you on to any purchase over 10-bucks. Hey, we all want to avoid hassles. It’s a human thing. Heck, if I could find an Extended Warranty that covered all of life’s problems I’d buy it, and so would you... But it doesn’t really work that way. In fact, most of the time Extended Warranties don’t work at all! Listen for stand-up comedy from John Pinette along with an eclectic music mix designed to help you side step problems… and live a trouble free life… all from that little café on the coast… we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Royal Scam Artist: Steely Dan LP: The Royal Scam Yr: 1976 Song 2: Lost Planes Artist: The Fixx LP: Shuttered Room Yr: 1982 Song 3: (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction Artist: Incredible Bongo Band LP: The Return of the Incredible Bongo Band Yr: 1974 Song 4: Get Them To Sign On The Dotted Line Artist: Alec Baldwin LP: Glengarry Glen Ross Yr: 1992 Song 5: Trouble Artist: Bugge Wesseltoft LP: Yr: 1998 Song 6: Double Trouble Artist: Lynyrd Skynyrd LP: All Time Greatest Hits Yr: 1978 Song 7: I'm So Free Artist: Lou Reed LP: Transformer Yr: 1972 Song 8: Extended Warranty Artist: John Pinette LP: Still Hungry Yr: 2011 Song 9: Satisfaction Guaranteed Artist: Michael Franks LP: Tiger In The Rain Yr: 1979 Song 10: Robbery, Assault And Battery Artist: Genesis LP: A Trick Of The Tail [2007 Remaster] Yr: 1976 Song 11: Come With Me If You Want To Live Artist: Terminator 2: Judgement Day LP: Yr: 1994 Song 12: The Safety Dance Artist: Men Without Hats LP: Yr: 1983 Song 13: Trouble Artist: Harry Connick, Jr. LP: She Yr: 1994 Song 14: Freedom Rider Artist: Traffic LP: John Barleycorn Must Die Yr: 1970 Song 15: Safe As Milk Artist: Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band LP: Safe As Milk Yr: 1967 Song 16: The Dog Breath Variations Artist: Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention LP: Uncle Meat Yr: 1969
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.