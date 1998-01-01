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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Would You Like An Extended Warranty?
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Aug. 28, 2026, midnight
It’s the Sonic Café. Welcome to episode 34. I’m your host Scott Clark. This time the Sonic Café helps you avoid trouble and find happiness with an Extended Warranty… you know, that thing they try to sell you on to any purchase over 10-bucks. Hey, we all want to avoid hassles. It’s a human thing. Heck, if I could find an Extended Warranty that covered all of life’s problems I’d buy it, and so would you... But it doesn’t really work that way. In fact, most of the time Extended Warranties don’t work at all! Listen for stand-up comedy from John Pinette along with an eclectic music mix designed to help you side step problems… and live a trouble free life… all from that little café on the coast… we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Royal Scam
Artist: Steely Dan
LP: The Royal Scam
Yr: 1976
Song 2: Lost Planes
Artist: The Fixx
LP: Shuttered Room
Yr: 1982
Song 3: (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
Artist: Incredible Bongo Band
LP: The Return of the Incredible Bongo Band
Yr: 1974
Song 4: Get Them To Sign On The Dotted Line
Artist: Alec Baldwin
LP: Glengarry Glen Ross
Yr: 1992
Song 5: Trouble
Artist: Bugge Wesseltoft
LP:
Yr: 1998
Song 6: Double Trouble
Artist: Lynyrd Skynyrd
LP: All Time Greatest Hits
Yr: 1978
Song 7: I'm So Free
Artist: Lou Reed
LP: Transformer
Yr: 1972
Song 8: Extended Warranty
Artist: John Pinette
LP: Still Hungry
Yr: 2011
Song 9: Satisfaction Guaranteed
Artist: Michael Franks
LP: Tiger In The Rain
Yr: 1979
Song 10: Robbery, Assault And Battery
Artist: Genesis
LP: A Trick Of The Tail [2007 Remaster]
Yr: 1976
Song 11: Come With Me If You Want To Live
Artist: Terminator 2: Judgement Day
LP:
Yr: 1994
Song 12: The Safety Dance
Artist: Men Without Hats
LP:
Yr: 1983
Song 13: Trouble
Artist: Harry Connick, Jr.
LP: She
Yr: 1994
Song 14: Freedom Rider
Artist: Traffic
LP: John Barleycorn Must Die
Yr: 1970
Song 15: Safe As Milk
Artist: Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
LP: Safe As Milk
Yr: 1967
Song 16: The Dog Breath Variations
Artist: Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention
LP: Uncle Meat
Yr: 1969
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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