Sonic Café #E34/Would You Like An Extended Warranty?

Subtitle: Would You Like An Extended Warranty?

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 28, 2026, midnight

Summary: It’s the Sonic Café. Welcome to episode 34. I’m your host Scott Clark. This time the Sonic Café helps you avoid trouble and find happiness with an Extended Warranty… you know, that thing they try to sell you on to any purchase over 10-bucks. Hey, we all want to avoid hassles. It’s a human thing. Heck, if I could find an Extended Warranty that covered all of life’s problems I’d buy it, and so would you... But it doesn’t really work that way. In fact, most of the time Extended Warranties don’t work at all! Listen for stand-up comedy from John Pinette along with an eclectic music mix designed to help you side step problems… and live a trouble free life… all from that little café on the coast… we’re the Sonic Café.

Credits: Song 1: The Royal Scam

Artist: Steely Dan

LP: The Royal Scam

Yr: 1976

Song 2: Lost Planes

Artist: The Fixx

LP: Shuttered Room

Yr: 1982

Song 3: (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

Artist: Incredible Bongo Band

LP: The Return of the Incredible Bongo Band

Yr: 1974

Song 4: Get Them To Sign On The Dotted Line

Artist: Alec Baldwin

LP: Glengarry Glen Ross

Yr: 1992

Song 5: Trouble

Artist: Bugge Wesseltoft

LP:

Yr: 1998

Song 6: Double Trouble

Artist: Lynyrd Skynyrd

LP: All Time Greatest Hits

Yr: 1978

Song 7: I'm So Free

Artist: Lou Reed

LP: Transformer

Yr: 1972

Song 8: Extended Warranty

Artist: John Pinette

LP: Still Hungry

Yr: 2011

Song 9: Satisfaction Guaranteed

Artist: Michael Franks

LP: Tiger In The Rain

Yr: 1979

Song 10: Robbery, Assault And Battery

Artist: Genesis

LP: A Trick Of The Tail [2007 Remaster]

Yr: 1976

Song 11: Come With Me If You Want To Live

Artist: Terminator 2: Judgement Day

LP:

Yr: 1994

Song 12: The Safety Dance

Artist: Men Without Hats

LP:

Yr: 1983

Song 13: Trouble

Artist: Harry Connick, Jr.

LP: She

Yr: 1994

Song 14: Freedom Rider

Artist: Traffic

LP: John Barleycorn Must Die

Yr: 1970

Song 15: Safe As Milk

Artist: Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band

LP: Safe As Milk

Yr: 1967

Song 16: The Dog Breath Variations

Artist: Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention

LP: Uncle Meat

Yr: 1969

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





